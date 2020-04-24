Former Tshwane DA ward councillor sorry for offensive voice note

Pretoria - Former Tshwane DA ward councillor Shaun Wilkinson has apologised for a WhatsApp voice note, found to unfairly draw a link between the death of a boy and a homeless man. Wilkinson was accused of inferring that the man had infected Max Classe, 9, who died from shigella infection. Wilkinson said a homeless man had taken a discarded mini oven from a rubbish bin and put it down near the Classe's home in Muckleneuk where he defecated. A neighbour who witnessed this told Max’s mother, who cleaned up and put the oven in her garage where Max came into contact with it. Wilkinson suggested this led the young boy to come into contact with the deadly bacteria.

In the voice note, Wilkinson was heard saying he had been at the Groenkloof Shopping Centre where homeless people were waiting for money and food despite the lockdown. He said not abiding by physical distancing was killing people. He inferred that there was a high probability that the child’s death came from the homeless man.

“This is not acceptable and we cannot tolerate (carriers) of death. I see them here, so you get mad at me when I pepper-pray them... because they are the ones that are killing us.”

He apologised for the note.

The pepper spray reference was about another man who had been aggressive when confronted about not complying with lockdown at the shopping centre, and was not the same person who had relieved himself in Muckleneuk.

“I am sorry if I may have sounded like I was saying to the second homeless man was the definite cause of the death of the boy,” Wilkinson said.

