Former TUT vice-chancellor in bid to be reinstated









File picture: Pexels Pretoria - Three years after she was ousted from her position as deputy vice-chancellor at the Tshwane University of Technology for allegedly claiming that she was a professor, Lulama Makhubela is fighting back. In an application before the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, Makhubela insisted that she was indeed a professor and that the charges brought against her were trumped up. She was deputy vice-chancellor for postgraduate studies, research and innovation at the university. Makhubela was called before an internal disciplinary committee in 2013 following claims that she incorrectly claimed in her CV that she was a professor. It was further claimed that she never disclosed that she was asked to leave the employment of her former employer, the Development Bank of SA (DBSA).

Makhubela was found guilty of the charges against her and dismissed about three years before her five-year contract ended.

She asked the court to declare that her dismissal and subjecting her to an internal disciplinary hearing constituted a breach of her contract with the university.

She wants the court to order the institution to reinstate her to the deputy vice-chancellor position or pay her more than R4.7 million - the amount equal to the balance of pay in her contract.

She also wants the dispute to be referred to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

Makhubela said one of the clauses in her contract with the university read that if there was a dispute which led to her dismissal, the matter had to be decided by arbitrators at the CCMA and not be dealt with via an internal disciplinary hearing.

According to her, she had been head-hunted by the university in 2012, but she at first hesitated in forwarding her CV.

The reasons included that her business outfit the African Research House had just taken off and was doing well after her “painful” departure as head of intellectual capital at the DBSA.

Another reason for her hesitation was that she at the time had successfully completed the prestigious Goldman Sachs 10000 Women training programme for entrepreneurs, facilitated by the Gordon Institute of Business Science.

Besides, Makhubela said, the university was at the time perceived to be dysfunctional.

However, she decided in June 2013 to take the job and entered into a five-year working relationship with the university.

About two years later she was told that an internal disciplinary hearing was being held for alleged misconduct. It was claimed that she was dishonest for stating during an interview that she was a professor and for not disclosing the circumstances under which she left the DBSA.

Makhubela said she was awarded the title of professor by the University of the Western Cape and supplied documentation in this regard, thus she had not lied.

About leaving the DBSA, she said she was never asked by the university to disclose the fact that she was dismissed. But, she added, that dispute was amicably resolved through a settlement agreement in terms of which she was paid a substantial amount.

The chairperson of the internal disciplinary hearing, an advocate, however found her to be guilty and summarily dismissed her.

Makhubela said she would not accept this and said she could only be dismissed following an arbitration process.

Judge Hans Fabricius postponed the matter indefinitely to afford Makhubela time to file an additional affidavit.

