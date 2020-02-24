Former world boxing champion Ditau 'Diarora' Molefyane set for 'Rumble in Sosha'









Pretoria - Former world boxing champion Ditau “Diarora” Molefyane is coming out of retirement to challenge social media activist Khutsi Malala in a fund-raising bout dubbed “The Rumble in Sosha”. The 55-year-old, who won the World Boxing Federation junior lightweight title in 1993, has called out the activist for a three-round bout. If Malala accepts the challenge, the retired boxer said the exhibition bout would take place on May 30 at Giant Stadium in Soshanguve. Molefyane said that through the bout, he would help Malala with raising funds for buying a vehicle for his non-profit organisation, the Clean Up Squad, which helps nyaope addicts, among other activities. The boxing legend said the fight would be streamed live on social media platforms. The public will be allowed to make their bets, with proceeds going to Malala’s organisation.

The Clean-Up often experiences a challenge with transport for taking nyaope addicts from Soshanguve to rehabilitation centres in Randfontein, Cullinan and as far as Brakpan.

The organisation, which organises an annual walk from Joburg to Soshanguve to raise awareness about nyaope abuse, needs a vehicle which can transport groups of 10 users every week.

Malala had yet to respond to the challenge, but Molefyane said he was confident that the public relations specialist, also a former radio presenter, would not pass up the opportunity to assist users, “even if it means getting beaten up”.

Molefyane said he picked Malala for the bout after he saw him training on social media, as well as because of his continuous desire to help his community. “I mean, have you seen his physique? He is in good shape; I have noted how he trains for his long walks from Joburg to Soshanguve,” he said.

“He is an extremist and definitely a worthy opponent and I would like to edge him further by challenging him to this charity fight. I like the boy and I want to assist him by beating him up. “I don’t think he will resist such an adventure to take on a former world boxing champion. Although I will be whipping him in public, I think the fight will generate enough publicity to assist him with his needs,” said Molefyane.

On March 19, 1993, Molefyane became a world champion in his then division when he beat Ricky Raynor on points in Sydney, Australia.

Molefyane was one of the most charismatic fighters in South Africa during the late 1980s and early 1990s. He retired with a record of 29-7, including 15 wins inside the distance. Asked once about his style of boxing, he said: “I did it most of the time to get out of trouble and regain my breath. At other times when I was well ahead, I liked to do a bit of showboating”.

He said he had given Malala a month to respond to the challenge.

Molefyane said that he would call on the legendary Dingaan “Rose of Soweto” Thobela and retired former Pretoria-based boxers to help him train for the fight.

He promised to go all out to promote the fight and rope in govern- ment and other concerned stake- holders to help solve the nyaope problem in Soshanguve and neighbouring areas.

Pretoria News