Tshwane Utility Services MMC Abel Tau with a municipal technical team member at the scene of the burst water pipe yesterday. Picture: Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Residents and businesses in Arcadia and Sunnyside will have to make do a bit longer without tap water as the City of Tshwane attempts to repair the pipe at Fountains. The MMC for Utility Services, Abel Tau, went to the site yesterday where work by the City’s technical team was already under way.

He said they had received word that the pipe that had been fixed at the weekend had again burst in the morning.

He said the pipe had been moved to the site eight years ago to make way for the development of the Gautrain system.

And while the Gautrain Management Agency had paid for the re- routing, he said there seemed to be a strain on the welding due to the angle at which it was connected.

“So what we have done is to look at a spacer to be able to be angled correctly by engineers to ensure that it takes away the stress that has been on the bolts.

“The spacer is to be manufactured and then brought to the area. We anticipate that this should solve the problem, but we can’t always tell with these things.”

Tau said the team and the City could not give an exact time of completion of the repairs but they were doing what they could to restore the water supply, and he urged patience and understanding.

Tau said the City had ensured there were enough tankers with safe drinking water. Priority would be given to hospitals, hotels and other high density areas.

He said this was important, and they were aware there were a lot of students living in the area, and wanted to ensure daily activities remained as normal as possible.

Tau encouraged people to use water-saving initiatives and the minimum they needed. Once the repairs were completed, it would take about three days for the line to be filled to capacity.

“We really apologise that we find ourselves in this space. As much as it’s technical, these are things we should be able to deal with.”

Tshwane would in future be looking at ways to have a reroute line to allow closure of valves while at the same time opening another line to keep water supply going while working on an affected line, the MMC said.

He said he hoped water would be returned to the area today, but could not give a definite undertaking.

Pretoria News