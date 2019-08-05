Simphiwe Mbokazi African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The approval of a Street Homelessness Policy gave the City of Tshwane’s research founded guidelines and principles to eradicate the problem that grew with the metro, MMC for Community and Social Development Sakkie du Plooy said. The policy had been heavily advocated for by the department, activists and organisations that were relentless in their quest to see the City of Tshwane draft and adopt a policy, spelling out solutions and strategies to end street homelessness, according to the MMC.

He said the policy had been under review since the early days of former mayor Kgosientso Ramokgopa. It was approved by council on March 30, but referred for public participation before final approval, until last month.

Du Plooy said the policy was insightful and strategic because it was based on good research, done by the University of Pretoria and Unisa.

These universities forged a partnership with the City on a mission to end homeless in Tshwane by 2030.

“The approval of the policy does not necessarily mean that there’ll be a new budget drawn for this financial year because a budget of R5million has already been made to address a lot of issues that are part of the policy.

“This includes the fixing of shelters, as that’s a crisis that needs to be tackled urgently.

“At the moment, Community and Social Development will not be spending a lot of this money in programmes to train people, but to address this shelter crisis.

“However, we’re already engaging NGOs and showing them that we’re willing to work together to end homelessness. We’re looking at this issue of homelessness broadly, and we want initiatives that go beyond just giving homeless people food and clothes.

“We want them to be empowered so that they can have jobs. That’s why we want NGOs to have the same principles and help homeless people to get back on their feet, otherwise we’ll just have them coming back for more help, with food and clothes.”

Du Plooy said the approved policy would serve as a document to lead his department and stakeholders, who had committed themselves to working with the City, to make meaningful strides to end street homelessness.

Tshwane Homelessness Forum’s Wayne Renkin said: “We’re excited for this policy and we wrote a letter, commending the Tshwane council for making history. As far as I’m aware, we are the only City with a street homeless policy that spells out what it means to address homelessness.

“It took many years, but we’re finally here, and now that we’re here we want to see the implementation and operationalisation of the policy.

“We hope it will become a document that’s used in the battle against homelessness.”

Pretoria News