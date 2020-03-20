France, its people ‘at war’ with Covid-19

Pretoria - IM: How many French citizens are in South Africa needing to leave, and what arrangements are there to assist them? AL: The exact number of French citizens in South Africa who need to leave is unclear at this stage. There are thousands of tourists every month in South Africa. The French Embassy remains in contact with those who require assistance and we are working closely with Air France-KLM, and other commercial airlines to find quick and effective solutions for our citizens. IM: Are the French authorities assisting in getting South Africans in the EU home, especially as borders close and there are fewer flights? AL: Any South Africans in the EU who need to return home are advised to contact the embassy or consulates in the respective countries. France is aware of possible challenges that South Africans abroad might face and the French government is working to facilitate the process as much as possible. IM: What advice do you have for South Africans who have planned trips to France, or vice versa, in the months ahead?

AL: As long as the travel ban implemented by the South African government remains in place, and the European borders remain closed, we recommend that any non-essential trips be postponed. In order to accompany the South Africans who requested a visa to visit France, the French Consulates are working on the possibility of longer term visas so they can easily postpone their trip.

IM: What are your impressions of the steps announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa and detailed by Cabinet?

AL: Given the pandemic, the steps announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa are understandable and they were expected. The global situation required quick, drastic and courageous measures, that will help South Africa and the world to overcome the challenge of Covid-19.

IM: What are the implications of control measures now in place in both countries for tourism and trade?

AL: As President Ramaphosa mentioned it in his statement on Sunday, these measures will likely lead to a drop in international tourism, to instability across global markets, and will have a severe impact on production. However, the French investments in South Africa and vice versa are not threatened, and France will remain one of the strongest European partners of South Africa.

IM: French President Emmanuel Macron has announced more stringent measures, including a 15-day lockdown. Can you expand on this?

AL: The French president took this decision in order to contain the spread of the virus and to protect the French population. Physical contacts must be limited and people have been instructed to stay home apart from essential activities like shopping for food. France is “at war” with Covid-19, and that is why the measures are so drastic.

IM: What is your view on how French society will react now that this drastic action has been announced?

AL: Tahe French people are committed to fighting the Covid-19 and acting in a responsible manner to achieve this. Behaviour has already changed since Emmanuel Macron’s speech. Since then, videos have surfaced of empty streets in Paris and people respecting the social distancing while queuing for food.

IM: France is ahead of South Africa in the coronavirus infection curve: what lessons are there for us in your experience?

AL: France, like South Africa, has agreed that the situation is extremely serious and has taken drastic steps. The South African response is quick, strong and well-explained to the people by the authorities. We need strong international cooperation and support to win the war against Covid-19.

IM: Do you have any other comments you would like to add?

AL: The response to the Covid-19 virus must be individual and collective, and we all need to be responsible in order to limit the spread of the virus.

Pretoria News