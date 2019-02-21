Gail Vermaak. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Gail Vermaak is back from France with a postgraduate degree and wonderful work experience in her pocket. The 26-year-old earned a master’s in international development as a participant in the the French Embassy master’s and PhD scholarship programme.

Back in South Africa she expressed thanks to the embassy for giving her the opportunity, as her family couldn't have afforded the cost of studying abroad. “The experience was worthwhile. I met a lot of students from different countries with unique backgrounds and cultures,” she said.

“While studying for my master’s I did my internship in horticulture innovation in Guinea. This gave me enormous insights about the industry.”

Since its launch, Campus France South Africa and the Embassy of France have selected and guided nearly 200 bursary holders from South Africa and Lesotho who've successfully completed their postgraduate studies in France.

The aim of the initiative is to streng-then long-term South African-French scientific and university co-operation by increasing student mobility to France in fields that are of mutual interest to both countries, particularly in the research and innovation sector.

Students from all disciplines are welcome to apply, with preference for the fields of science and technology such as energy, transport, marine sciences, environment and biodiversity, and social and political sciences.

Vermaak said the bursary paid for tuition fees, visa fees, round-trip airfare as well as a monthly stipend towards living expenses and health insurance.

She said she had returned to South Africa as she wanted to give back to the community through her knowledge.

The UK government offers students from the Commonwealth - which includes South Africa - Chevening scholarships and fellowships in the UK. There are also scholarships for African students to study in the US.

