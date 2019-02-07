A BOTCHED laptop repair lead to a lengthy wait for a customer while franchisor and franchisee tried to dodge responsibility. David Precious Flickr.com

It’s a business relationship - a marriage of convenience. One party, the custodian, offers a tried-and-tested business model, ongoing support and quality control, while the other is at the coal-face of customer service, executing the brand promise and trading on the name. In theory, the relationship between franchisors and franchisees should be mutually beneficial. The franchisor is in it for the business/money, while the franchisee expects the business to be rewarding. But when one party fails in its duties and responsibilities, or when promised returns on investment are not realised, it puts the relationship - and entire model - at risk.

Why some franchisors choose to operate at an arm’s length and don’t play a more active role in their franchisees’ operations is a mystery, though, because if left to their own devices, some franchisees can wreak havoc with a brand’s reputation, especially when it comes to complaints.

Computer outlet Matrix Warehouse, one of the biggest personal and business computer repair outlets in the country, has almost 90 branches throughout South Africa, Swaziland, Lesotho and Zimbabwe, but with so many branches, it doesn’t seem to be keeping a tight enough handle on franchisees.

Most of the stores are synonymous with good service, support and value for money, but not all, judging by the complaints online, which is where the head office needs to step in. This is especially so when intervention is required after a monumental service failure by one of its branches.

Public relations maven Annie Hodes contacted me in desperation about how the Highlands North branch had destroyed her Dell XPS laptop she’s dependent upon for business.

It wasn’t a complex job: the keypad needed cleaning, which one would think is a routine procedure, but the technician was so incompetent that he ripped the sound and mouse pad ribbons, causing so much damage that the laptop is beyond repair.

That was in November.

Hodes wasn’t getting any satisfaction from the branch, so she picked up her laptop from Highlands North and took it to Alberton head office.

At first, the head office agreed verbally to repair the damage: it said it would source a second-hand machine for parts - or find a used computer to replace the three-year-old device. She just wanted a working laptop and at that stage, she was willing to meet them halfway.

Then, curiously, they backtracked and said it was for her cost and that she needed to resolve the issue with the branch.

“Regrettably, we are unable to assist with any other resolution,” Deon de Wet, the head of branch operations told Hodes.

Hodes’ husband, Larry, an experienced franchisor, weighed in, responding: “I am absolutely shocked at Matrix’s decision below - you are (De Wet) the customer service manager at head office. The store has refused to take responsibility so you know perfectly well that they will not fix it. As the head office you need to assist your customers with any problems they experience at the stores. This is how any head office around the world deals with franchises.

“To now refer me back to the store two-and-a-half months later, after your team has said that there was definitely poor workmanship at the Highlands North branch and knowing they won’t assist me, is not acceptable.”

To add insult, Highlands North had admitted the technician who worked on it had damaged a few computers and that they were “trying to fix the mess he had left”.

“They even offered a wireless mouse to make up for the mouse pad being damaged which Annie wouldn’t accept and eventually after two weeks when they weren’t able to fix the computer, she asked head office to intervene,” Larry said.

Annie also took the laptop to a third party, Tech Express, for assessment, who told her the ribbons could have been damaged only by human error when the laptop was opened.

Curiously, after telling Hodes to collect the laptop from Alberton herself, the head office then allowed Highlands North to collect it on her behalf - despite clear instructions that they were not to touch her machine again as they’d caused enough damage already and their workmanship was shocking.

“(Highlands North) told me in no uncertain terms that they wouldn’t pay to fix it in November, which is why I ended up asking head office for help,” Annie said.

I contacted Matrix head office, saying they need to do right by the customer.

Initially, the response was: “The franchise owner from Highlands North branch where the issue started (Ibrahim Asmal) has collected the laptop today.

“He needs to take responsibility for the matter and resolve with the customer. Please understand he is a separately registered business that trades as a franchisee of the group. We assist customers as best as we can to resolve complaints amicably when it affects the group’s name and advise the franchisee how to resolve the matter best. But ultimately it stays their choice to assist the customer. I suggest that Annie make an appointment with the owner himself and see if they can resolve the matter face to face.”

Not so - rogue franchisees can cause extensive damage to a brand’s reputation, which is why franchisors cannot afford to take a hands’ off approach to operations and must aggressively protect their company reputation. As Larry observed: “There’s a well-known saying that ‘what you permit, you promote’.”

Matrix head office did change its mind though. On Thursday, Shane Swart, their financial director, notified Hodes she would be receiving a new Dell laptop.

“As discussed telephonically head office is not responsible for the damages, as we have no control over the actions of staff employed by a franchisee. However, due to incorrect procedures being followed on the part of the franchisee and head office, an executive decision has been made to replace the laptop. I reiterate that head office assumes no responsibility for the damages and therefore the replacement of the laptop is a gesture of goodwill. Please note we will be giving you an XPS 13 i7 and as per our conversation our IT manager will be transferring your old data to the new laptop. As soon as it is ready for collection, I will give you a call. I request that you please supply us the damaged unit when you take possession of the new one.”

Annie is relieved - but feels this was completely unnecessary. It shouldn’t have taken almost three months to resolve and for media intervention before Matrix took the complaint seriously. She had been more than accommodating and wasn’t expecting a new machine.

All she wanted was swift action, an apology and the assurance that they’d resolve the issue with the branch.