The poverty-alleviation project promised to fight hunger in at least 200 000 poor households in the municipality.
During its launch at the Tshwane Fresh Produce Market, Social Development MMC Sakkie du Plooy said: “We have decided that from the Food Bank we’ll take vegetables and fruits that are available and pass them on to hungry people.”
The hype created by the project motivated farmers to donate vegetables and fruit, which the City distributed to non-profit organisations looking after destitute communities.
However, little did the City know that some of those organisations pretended to be caring for the poor. They took donations allocated to them and used them for their own benefits.