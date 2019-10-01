Fraudulent charities stole Food Bank parcels









MMC Sakkie du Plooy. Pretoria - Some fraudulent charity organisations stole food parcels destined for the beneficiaries of the Food Bank feeding scheme launched by the City of Tshwane last year. The poverty-alleviation project promised to fight hunger in at least 200 000 poor households in the municipality. During its launch at the Tshwane Fresh Produce Market, Social Development MMC Sakkie du Plooy said: “We have decided that from the Food Bank we’ll take vegetables and fruits that are available and pass them on to hungry people.” The hype created by the project motivated farmers to donate vegetables and fruit, which the City distributed to non-profit organisations looking after destitute communities. However, little did the City know that some of those organisations pretended to be caring for the poor. They took donations allocated to them and used them for their own benefits.

Shocking details about how some unscrupulous non-profit organisations defrauded the feeding scheme were contained in an audit report commissioned by the City to assess its performance.

Du Plooy said: “Some NGOs were found to be fake and not really providing food to the beneficiaries.”

He said the discovery was made about six months ago, but didn’t affect the functioning of the project.

“Food Bank is working as well as ever. It will only collapse if we don’t have people donating food,” he said.

Du Plooy was reacting to comments by ANC councillor Seabelo Marishane, who had insinuated that the project was no longer in existence.

Allegations that the Food Bank had collapsed surfaced last week during the council sitting when Marishane interjected during Du Plooy’s speech.

“Bring back our Food Bank. You must return our Food Bank where it belongs,” he shouted.

Du Plooy told the Pretoria News yesterday that he didn’t know why Marishane had created “noise” about the project.

“I don’t know. Please ask ANC councillor Marishane about it,” he said.

While he conceded there had been challenges faced by the project in the past, he said it was back on track.

“It’s up and running and contributing food to people,” he said.

The project was stopped six months ago to reorganise it. It used to be under the auspices of both the social and health departments, but the social department took it over fully after the unbundling of the two departments.

Pretoria News