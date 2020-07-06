Free Covid-19 testing site launched in Sunnyside

Pretoria - The Rebosis Property Fund yesterday launched a free for all Covid-19 screening and testing site at the Sunnypark Shopping Centre in Sunnyside. The developer recently launched a successful testing site for shoppers at its Centurion Forest Hill City Shopping Centre that already helped the government screen over 16 600 individuals and test 3 200. The property fund and its partners, the Gauteng Department of Health, The Tshwane Health District and Faith Care Medicals, said they’ve identified the busy Bloed Street Mall as the next free screening and testing site for shoppers. Shoppers and residents of Sunnyside were quick to use this opportunity as they started queuing to utilise the services early in the morning, hours before the ribbon was cut. The company said the current testing facility at Forest Hill City Shopping Centre succeeded in achieving its targets and it’s last day for screening and testing was last Friday.

The property fund’s executive director Zandi Kogo said the company is set to launch other sites in shopping centres in Tshwane, Gauteng, and in the Eastern Cape province.

She said this was part of an intensified drive to control and curb the spread of the virus and this approach allows us to utilise our presence in communities across the province and more specifically in the City of Tshwane.

Chief executive Sosa Ngebulana said: “The health and safety of communities is of the utmost importance to Rebosis, and we are actively working with the Gauteng Department of Health, through our testing sites to respond to this increasingly difficult situation

“It is our responsibility to ensure that our communities are screened and tested in greater numbers to ensure our people are protected against the spread of the Covid-19 disease.”

Shoppers Zesuliwe Dlamini and Enoch Dlamini said as residents of the busy and congested Sunnyside, this was very crucial to aid the battle against Covid-19 in the area because there was still a lot of non-compliance and resistance from some locals.

Zesuliwe added: “I think this is a great initiative from developers who are showing us that they care about us, the people who bring money to their tenants in the shopping centre. We really need more of these kinds of initiatives because testing for Covid-19 is very expensive.”

Tebogo Kekana said as much as the virus is infectious and deadly, a lot of people cannot afford to pay for lab tests and the government only tests people for free when they’re already showing concerning signs.

“I think this is great because anybody can get tested just as long as they are willing. Prevention is better than cure and we really appreciate this kind of initiative.”

