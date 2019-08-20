The SA National Parks Week will allow South Africans to visit national parks for free. Picture: Landsberg/ANA

Pretoria - The dates for the annual South African National Parks Week have been announced. During the week all South African citizens are allowed to enter most national parks for free for a day. The free access does not include commercial elements of the business, such as overnight accommodation in the national parks or any paid activities.

The 2019 SA National Parks Week is scheduled to start from September 8 and conclude on September 15, and is themed “Know Your National Parks”, the South African National Parks (SANParks) has said.

It will highlight the importance of the national parks encompassing “human and wildlife”.

The week is aimed at linking the South African national parks system to the global national movement and at showcasing the best of South Africa’s national parks.

Since its inception in 2006, National Parks Week has seen an influx of 437159 day visitors in all participating national parks. The concept of National Parks Week was established in a bid to cultivate a sense of pride in South Africa’s natural, cultural and historical heritage, protected by the National Parks system.”

The week will start with an official opening by the Minister of the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Barbara Creecy, at Bontebok National Park near Swellendam.

There will also be a soccer tournament and choir competition before the official opening, and members of the public are invited to join in supporting the choirs and soccer teams.

All 19 national parks, excluding Namaqua and Boulders in Table Mountain, will be participating in the initiative to give the public an understanding of the role SANParks plays as custodian of the country’s natural heritage. Staff Reporter

Pretoria News