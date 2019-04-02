FREE STATE Stars winger Sinethemba Jantjie has died after being involved in a motor vehicle accident yesterday morning. African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The South African soccer family was yesterday stunned with the news of the death of Free State Stars winger Sinethemba Jantjie after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. “Mr Jantjie passed away in the early hours of the morning when his car was involved in an accident.

“The club plans to meet Jantjie’s family, after which they will give further details of the funeral and memorial arrangements,” read a statement from the Bethlehem-based club.

Jantjie, who was 30 years old, joins what is tragically an increasingly long list of South African top-flight footballers whose lives have been taken by road accidents. Among others who died in the same manner during the prime of their careers were Gift Leremi, Lesley Manyathela, Cecil Lolo, Mondli Cele, Mlondi Dlamini, Mogau Tshehla and Richard Henyekane.

Jantjie was a relatively late starter to professional football and was in his third season with Stars, having previously made his mark with Mbombela United in the Second Division and later the National First Division.

He had netted four goals for Ea Lla Koto in 20 league matches this term, the last of which came via a brace in a 3-2 derby victory over Bloemfontein Celtic in February - a result which could yet still help Stars avoid relegation this season.

Jantjie, an exciting wide player blessed with pace and bags of skill, provided an assist last season when Stars won the Nedbank Cup final. He had been linked to a move to one of the Gauteng big guns for some time, before signing a pre-contract in January with Bidvest Wits for next season.

“The Bidvest Wits management, staff and players offer their sincere condolences to the family, friends, teammates and Free State Stars FC as a whole,” the Braamfontein-based club announced.

“A moment of silence in honour of Sinethemba Jantjie will be observed at our Absa Premiership match this Saturday, against Orlando Pirates at Bidvest Stadium,” it added.

The Premier Soccer League also said it would observe a moment of silence for Jantjie in local matches played this week.

The moment of silence will apply at all Premiership, National First Division and MultiChoice Diski Shield fixtures from yesterday up to Sunday.

“The PSL conveys heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Sinethemba Jantjie during this difficult moment,” the PSL said in a statement. African News Agency (ANA)