Freedom Park probes missing assets worth nearly R10m

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria -Vehicles, a kettle, laptop and artworks are among some of the assets reportedly missing at Freedom Park. This is according to Freedom Park CEO Jane Mufamadi, after the DA called on Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa to institute a proper investigation into missing assets “worth millions” at the heritage site. Mufamadi explained that the facility conducted asset verifications annually to confirm their physical assets lifespan, and the residual values of the assets. She said they had found, following the conclusion of the 2018/19 financial cycle, that there were assets that were recorded on the register, but could not be located. Among the missing items, she said, were valuables such as vehicles, furniture, IT equipment and artworks.

Mufamadi said the facility had an asset management policy approved by its council which guided how staff were allocated assets.

In terms of the policy, each person was required to ensure that assets in their custody were safeguarded against loss, theft, damage and misuse.

“As an asset management procedure, the custodians of the assets which could not be verified, were requested to provide any further evidence regarding the existence of the assets in their custody.

“This was done through a letter signed by the chief financial officer requesting the employees to respond within seven days.

“Staff were informed that failure to respond or provide evidence that an asset is available would lead to a process of recovery. To date, the majority of staff have responded providing information and supporting documentation of the assets.”

Mufamadi said their asset unit was verifying the information provided by staff members and would be able reconcile and provide the final figure.

With that process under way, she said no disciplinary action had been instituted against any (member of) staff as yet.

“After considering the responses and verification of the submitted evidence, where the staff member is found to be negligent, the consequence management will be implemented.

“It is important to note that except for a kettle that was reported on the incident register as missing from the kitchen, and a laptop that was reported as missing from the Education Unit, there is no suspicion that the assets that have not been verified yet are stolen and therefore, no case has been reported to police,” she said.

DA spokesperson for sports, arts and culture Veronica van Dyk submitted parliamentary questions to the minister highlighting that assets worth R9 811 762 were unaccounted for at Freedom Park.

Mufamadi however indicated that a second asset verification process was under way.

The auditor-general would then conduct a final audit and verification, Mufamadi said.

Pretoria News