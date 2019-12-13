Freedom Park security guards protest over lost jobs









Freedom Park security officers protest for permanent employment. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Security guards at Freedom Park are unhappy that their contracts are coming to an end. Yesterday, they protested outside the heritage site, throwing trash around and burning various items at the entrance to state their case. Residents of the area also protested with the workers, demanding jobs at Freedom Park. They said there were lots of unemployed youth who had the required qualifications. However, they were never considered or offered jobs at Freedom Park.

One of the security guards told Pretoria News they had been working there for 15 years, and Freedom Park had been renewing the contracts for all this time.

But on December 1, when they arrived at work, they were surprised to find that they had been replaced by new guards.

“They treat us like we were nothing to them. We live here in the community, but the people who were hired are not even from this area We just want our jobs back.

“We know the foundation of this area and we know how it started,” he said

Police were at the scene and monitored the situation.

One of the guards said they found consultants going into the community to count the number of shacks in the area without consulting them.

She said they stopped that from going on, because they had no idea what the purpose of the counting was.

“We as residents were not aware of this, but they told us that they were in agreement with the councillor.

“They couldn't tell us why they were doing it.

“We know nothing of the projects that go on here and we are concerned residents.”

She added that they had heard of projects launched by government, including an R18billion precinct. However, they were still waiting to get information about these initiatives.

Freedom Park chief executive Jane Mufamadi invited the guards to a meeting scheduled for today to discuss a way forward and to see if they would be able to get their jobs back.

William Ramalekana, on behalf of the security guards, said while they would express all their grievances at the meeting, they expected to get their jobs back.

“We want answers about why the security personnel were fired and where these new ones come from. We hope the meeting will go well. We have spoken with the CEO and we will be part of that meeting because it concerns us all,” he said.

Pretoria News