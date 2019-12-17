Ambassador of the Russian Federation to South Africa Ilya Rogachev said that during those difficult years the principles of solidarity and mutual respect were laid down that formed the base of relations between Russia and African states. He spoke during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Soviet/Russian section of the Wall of Names at Freedom Park.
Russia constantly faced attempts of their history being rewritten or distorted, and the preservation of historical legacy was a pressing issue on the common agenda, he said.
“This year we focused on Oliver Tambo and his relations with the Soviet leadership. We keep working with Freedom Park to perpetuate the memory of the Soviet participation in the anti-apartheid struggle.”
Rare archived photos of OR Tambo taken during his visits to Moscow were exhibited during the ceremony, which took place at the weekend.