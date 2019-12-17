Freedom Park tribute to Soviet soldiers who helped liberate SA









AMBASSADOR of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Sidoruk, Ambassador of Russia Ilya Rogachev and Freedom Park chief executive Jane Mufamadi at the Wall of Names. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - OR Tambo and Soviet leadership go way back to the 1950s, when military specialists from that country sacrificed their lives to assist the liberation Struggle in Southern Africa. Ambassador of the Russian Federation to South Africa Ilya Rogachev said that during those difficult years the principles of solidarity and mutual respect were laid down that formed the base of relations between Russia and African states. He spoke during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Soviet/Russian section of the Wall of Names at Freedom Park. Russia constantly faced attempts of their history being rewritten or distorted, and the preservation of historical legacy was a pressing issue on the common agenda, he said. “This year we focused on Oliver Tambo and his relations with the Soviet leadership. We keep working with Freedom Park to perpetuate the memory of the Soviet participation in the anti-apartheid struggle.” Rare archived photos of OR Tambo taken during his visits to Moscow were exhibited during the ceremony, which took place at the weekend.

Rogachev said Russian Professor Vladimir Shubin, a Grand Companion of Oliver Tambo, was asked to put his memories of the stalwart into an essay. These would be published in the Freedom Park in-house magazine.

Freedom Park chief executive Jane Mufamadi paid tribute to the military specialists from different quarters of the former USSR, who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the people of Southern Africa.

She said the Freedom Park monument was conceptualised to honour those who had died, but also to celebrate the liberation heritage.

“Our Wall of Names is a special tribute, and is also a symbolic recognition of the enormous contribution by the people of Soviet Russia and from across the world who also participated.

“We have included 67 names of the Soviet Russian soldiers under the section of international solidarity.”

Freedom Park is comprised of the main memorial which is the Wall of Names which to date has 139895 names from many countries that shaped the history of South Africa.

Pretoria News