Freedom The Musical is back at the State Theatre. Picture: Rudzani Matshili

Pretoria - Freedom The Musical is back at the State Theatre after a successful run last year during which it earned eight Naledi Awards nominations. Opening night was on Sunday and the show runs to June 2.

The show tells the story of Phindile (Zimkhita Kumbaca), a Tshwane University of Technology student and leader of #FeesMustFall whose life takes a turn after student protests at the Union Buildings. Despite the odds being stacked against her, she will stop at nothing to achieve her goals.

Directed by multi-award-winning playwright Aubrey Sekhabi, it has a cast of 47 and a 13-piece band.

Simphiwe Ndlovu, who previously played Phindile, was nominated in the Best Female Musical lead category, while other awards were for Best Musical Production, New Script, Original Score, Choreography (Mduduzi Nhlapo) and Set Design (Wilhelm Disbergen).

Kumbaca's first professional acting gig was a lead role in Have You Seen Zandile? at the State Theatre in 2011. She was also a lead role in So What’s New?, directed by award-winning director Princess Mhlongo at The Market Theatre, which earned her a nomination for best newcomer at the Naledi Awards in 2012.

Her musical theatre debut was with Divas of Kofifi also at The Market Theatre in Joburg.

Kumbaca said she felt blessed to have been considered for this ground-breaking role that speaks directly to the times and lives of young black women in leadership.

“The role is challenging, awesome and meaningful. It confronts me as an actress, musician and as a person,” she said in a statement.

The musical includes social commentary on racism, crime and violence and issues such as abuse against women, racism, xenophobia, corruption and other issues.

Tickets range from R100 to R300.The show has a 13 age restriction.

Pretoria News