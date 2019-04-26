Soweto Gospel Choir choristers sing and dance with some of the Ithembelihle LSEN school pupils. Picture: Virgilatte Gwangwa

Pretoria - Disabled pupils from Ithembelihle LSEN school were treated to an exclusive performance by the Grammy award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir at Freedom Park as part of the Pre-Freedom day festivities.



With broad smiles on their faces, pupils told the Pretoria News that it was the best day they had ever had in their lives.





13-year-old Dikeledi Matlamela said the day was a dream come true. She said: “I love singing and getting to meet singers from my favourite group was just out of this world, this was the best day of my life.”





Matlamela added that she loved and enjoyed history, so being at Freedom Park was the cherry on top.





Not only did pupils get to enjoy the singing by the Grammy award-winning group, they also got to travel in the Gautrain.





Ithembelihle LSEN school pupils render an item for the Grammy award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir ahead of Freedom Day at Freedom Park. Video: Virgilatte Gwangwa







Fifteen-year-old wheelchair-bound, Lubabalo Mantshinga who suffers from muscular dystrophy said his highlight of the day was getting to ride in the Gautrain for the first time.





“It was my first time using the Gautrain and I really loved every minute of it. I loved how the train also accommodated us as people who are wheelchair bound,” he said.





Having traveled from Sandton to Pretoria station, Mantshinga expressed his shock at how fast the train moved to get to their destination.





He said: “I expected to travel for hours to get to Pretoria but that was not the case and to this moment I cannot believe we made it here in a matter of minutes.”





The initiative by Valhalla Arts in collaboration with Gautrain and the Department of Education was aimed to expose pupils with disabilities to the outside world.





Rhulani Mabaso of the Department of Education said this was to show pupils that they too could make a difference and be whatever they want in life despite their disabilities.





The day was sealed with pupils showcasing their own singing talents.



