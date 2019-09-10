THE effectiveness of CCTV cameras as a deterrent to crime in the City of Tshwane has again come under the spotlight since it emerged that the operators of the system had been out of work for more than a week. Close to 100 operators have been replaced by a small number of Tshwane Metro Police Department officers, who are expected to watch at least 300 cameras.

The Pretoria News understands that the contractor’s workforce was withdrawn after its contract expired at the end of July.

The former operators said the cameras were no longer effective since their removal. They said they were told not to report for duty any more at the end of last month.

According to them, watching cameras used to be carried out by at least 30 operators per shift.

They said it was not realistic to delegate the work to fewer than five City police officers. On a normal working day, the cameras would be manned by at least 100 operators spread on three shifts.

“Whenever there is an accident or incident of crime we are the first to report it to the metro police. We even assisted the SAPS with visual evidence during their crime investigation,” one of the operators said.

They said that shortage of manpower at the centre meant that the public in the streets were no longer safe. “The streets are no longer safe and crime will be out of control,” another former operator said.

However, MMC for Community Safety and Emergency Services Karen Meyer said: “The camera operators were not laid off. The tender with the service provider tasked with maintaining the infrastructure has lapsed; it is normal as happens from time-to-time in government procurement processes. The CCTV operations room is operational and is operated by the Tshwane Metro Police Department.”

She said there was only a small number of officers, who were on top of the situation. “I was in that control room during one of the days of unrest in the last week for the whole day, and the officers were on top of all situations and ensured the department, as well as SAPS could act where necessary,” she said.

Meyer said the City was exploring various options to not only maintain and upgrade its existing CCTV infrastructure in the inner-city, but also expand the footprint of its coverage to the greater Tshwane areas.

She maintained that the CCTV cameras had not been switched off. “I visited the operations and control room in the last two weeks, including yesterday, and the cameras are being operated by the officers.

“Accordingly, this could not have had any impact on the reaction times by law enforcement agencies to the recent unrest in the City. The CCTV is one of the various tools available to law enforcement,” she said.