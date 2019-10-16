Thailand is the second most popular outbound tourist destination for South Africans after Mauritius, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) Lesley Simpson, who said more than 100000 South Africans chose Thailand as a holiday destination last year.
In addition, the two countries enjoy a special friendship of more than 25 years, with South Africa being Thailand’s first trade partner on the continent.
Kamalanavin said that Thais knew about South Africa as South Africans knew about Thailand, and there were plans in the pipeline not only for tourism, but to promote other mutually beneficial relations between the two countries.
Simpson predicted a growth in tourism to Thailand despite the fact that there was no direct flight from Johannesburg, but there are reasonable one-stop options.