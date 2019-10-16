Friendly Thailand beckons South African tourists









AMBASSADOR of the Kingdom of Thailand, Komate Kamalanavin. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Thailand’s ambassador to South Africa, Komate Kamalanavin, hosted a media networking lunch in Pretoria offering a taste of that country and an information session on its tourism offerings. Thailand is the second most popular outbound tourist destination for South Africans after Mauritius, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) Lesley Simpson, who said more than 100000 South Africans chose Thailand as a holiday destination last year. In addition, the two countries enjoy a special friendship of more than 25 years, with South Africa being Thailand’s first trade partner on the continent. Kamalanavin said that Thais knew about South Africa as South Africans knew about Thailand, and there were plans in the pipeline not only for tourism, but to promote other mutually beneficial relations between the two countries. Simpson predicted a growth in tourism to Thailand despite the fact that there was no direct flight from Johannesburg, but there are reasonable one-stop options.

She said while only 12% of South Africans had passports and looked for affordable options, beach holidays were popular, with Mauritius their first-choice destination and Zanzibar in third position.

Simpson said Thailand offered great diversity and was suitable for all age groups and stages of life, so TAT recommended five trips to Thailand in a lifetime to gain new perspectives..

Its main attractions were that it was safe and family-friendly, value for money, offered diversity, and appealed to the leisure and wellness market.

“People go for the beach and nature, the food, the arts and crafts, for weddings and honeymoons and for affordable and luxury travel,” she said.

Pretoria News