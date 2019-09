From 13 years behind bars to a free man motivating schoolchildren not to do crime







FORMER convict Lebogang Manamela now spends most of his time motivating schoolchildren to live a crime-free life. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Self-proclaimed Bishop Lebogang Manamela, 35, who served 13 years in prison for murder and robbery, has become an epitome of hope to his community of Soshanguve. He spends most of his time motivating schoolchildren to choose to live a crime-free life. He recalled that he got involved in crime by stealing fellow pupils’ pens at school and then being introduced into car theft and robbery. At the age of 16 he was arrested during a police roadblock while travelling with his accomplices who had just committed armed robbery. He recalled that his friends refused to stop for the police because they had unlicensed firearms in the vehicle.

Police gave chase and the two parties exchanged fire, resulting in Manamela being shot. He sustained serious injuries and his friends dumped him in the middle of nowhere believing he was dying.

Police later traced him and rushed him to a hospital, where he was under police guard for three and a half years.

He subsequently went on trial during which it was established that he had been involved in a murder case, robbery and attempted robber.

The court sentenced him to 25 years' imprisonment, but he served 13 years before being released on parole.

It was in prison that he realised he must turn his life around. He enrolled for a diploma in theology and later a bachelor's degree, which he completed.

While serving his sentence, he told himself that he wanted to embark on a crusade to dissuade young people from making poor decisions in life.

After he was released in 2014, Manamela embarked on an anti-crime campaign.

“It was not easy for people to accept that I have changed even when they heard I was preaching and doing motivational talks at schools,” he said.

Some in the community eventually believed that he had changed from his old ways after they received testimony from schoolchildren, who told them about his motivational talks.

Manamela said he waswriting a book, which would narrate the story of his upbringing and the challenges he faced in life. “I am from a family where my father was a monster. He was not a good father. He would beat up my mom in front of me while I was growing up.

“I developed anger within, which I took out on other people,” he said.

He said he would also like to launch a non-profit organisation that would focus on motivating young people.

Pretoria News