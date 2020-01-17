Frustrated Mamelodi parents vent anger over online registration system









PARENTS queue outside the Mamelodi Teachers Centre hoping to secure space in schools for their children. Thobile Mathonsi/African News agency (ANA) Pretoria - Scores of parents in Mamelodi braved the scorching heat from the early hours of yesterday morning yet again hoping to secure enrolment for their children at the Mamelodi Teachers Centre. While a snake-like queue could be seen outside the locked gate, parents vented their frustration over the online registration system. Complaints ranged from children not being placed in the school of their choice, to others not being placed in a school at all, despite applying on time. Parents not receiving a response from the department to their online registration was also a point of frustration. Phinah Moela, whose daughter is supposed to start Grade 1, said she was frustrated with the way the system worked. She said she started visiting the district office on Saturday, but had still not received assistance.

She always got cut-off by closing time at 4.30pm.

“No matter how early I come, I never seem to make it inside the gates of the office. At this rate my daughter will only start school in December,” she said.

Parents said they started queuing around 3am and by 2pm had not been assisted. Others said the online registration was not user friendly and needed to be done away with.

“Many children in Mamelodi live with their grandparents - the reason being that parents passed away. Now how do you expect a grandmother to operate the internet for registration?” said one parent.

Many, some with umbrellas, complained about long queues and the heat, more especially for the elderly - some of whom had hypertension and diabetes.

Zongezile Sibiya, who came to register her two grandchildren, said they were hungry and tired as they arrived as early as 4am, while officials only showed up for work at 9.30am.

“They should do away with this online system because it is causing chaos. It would be better if I arrived at 4am at a school than a district, because I know my grandchildren would have been admitted,” she said.

Some places were better than others. The district office in Watermeyer Street was the quietest of all.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi said yesterday they would have all the outstanding issues resolved within 10 days, and he apologised for any inconvenience.

He said tests and exams would not take place until placements were sorted out. The department wouldn’t take responsibility for spaces forfeited by parents who failed to register pupils at the schools where they were already placed, Lesufi said.

“We wish to reiterate that placement is based on regulated admissions procedures. Parents were offered an opportunity to object and appeal, and these processes were adjudicated fairly,” he said.

The number of schools with available space had been reduced from 1 267 at 8am yesterday to 760 by 4pm.

Pretoria News