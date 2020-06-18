Full bench to hear application on validity of the National Disaster Management Act

Pretoria - A full bench of the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, will hear an application by the FF Plus in its bid to challenge the validity of the National Disaster Management Act. The urgent application is against President Cyril Ramaphosa, Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, and the Speaker of the National Assembly, Thandi Modise. It was due to be heard yesterday, but Acting Deputy Judge President Sulet Potterill decided that a full bench should hear the matter. No date has yet been set for the urgent hearing. The party will ask for an order that sections of the Disaster Management Act are inconsistent with the Constitution and that it is thus invalid. It is further asking, among others, that the declaration of the State of Disaster to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic be declared invalid. The party said the court should order the president to summon the National Assembly to an extraordinary sitting to debate how the Covid-19 pandemic must be dealt with. They are also calling for the record of proceedings as to how it was decided to declare a state of disaster, as well as all the scientific evidence the government relied on in declaring the lockdown, including the evidence it is using in the phasing out of the lockdown regulations.

Dr Pieter Groenewald, leader of the party, said in court papers that there was no plenary, debate or even briefing of a committee of Parliament preceding the declaration of the national State of Disaster on March15.

He said the provisions of the disaster management regulations did not allow for the restrictions imposed under the lockdown levels.

According to him, measures such as social distancing, sanitising and the prohibition of social gatherings could achieve the purpose of curbing the spread of the virus, without necessitating the imposing of the other restrictions. Groenewald is of the opinion that the government was not transparent in its decisions as to how it decided on the lockdown regulations.

He said levels 5 and 4 regulated and restricted every aspect of people’s lives, and regardless of the easing of the restrictions, every aspect would remain restricted. There were many logical ways in which to curb the spread of the virus without locking down the country and economy. Prescribing a list of safety rules would be far less restrictive, but effective, Groenewald said.

In her opposition of the application, Dlamini Zuma questioned why the political party was only now complaining about the regulations and did not speak up when the president first announced them on March15.

She further said the Disaster Management Act was enacted in 2002, but the party had not complained about it until now.

She said the Cabinet had repeatedly met with opposition parties recently to discuss the best ways to combat the pandemic. These meetings were held prior to every critical decision that was made, including the extension of the lockdown and the moves to the different levels. The minister said Groenewald was there during these meetings, and he even gave his input and questioned why the president did not declare a state of emergency.

She said the president explained during one of the meetings exactly why the declaration of a state of disaster was appropriate under these circumstances. She said Groenewald’s attack on the Disaster Management Act was ill-founded and the court should dismiss the application.

Pretoria News