Fund launched to raise R6.6 million to help university students

Pretoria - Rhulani Salani is a final-year Tshwane University of Technology undergraduate with a passion for technology and innovation. However, Salani is at risk of not being able to continue her studies due to having no access to a laptop. “Until now, I have completed my assignments in the university computer lab. I don’t have a computer to do this from home, and it’s really difficult as I also won’t be able to attend online classes. I really would like to finish my final year, as I will be one of few young people to graduate from my community,” said Salani. She is one of the thousands of students in need of the necessary resources to continue studying, as universities have adapted to the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. To close the digital gap, through the power of crowdfunding, the Feenix #CapTheGap Response Fund has been launched to raise R6.6 million to provide laptops, data and food vouchers to university students in need. While many institutions have pivoted to online and distance learning, it has exposed a growing digital divide.

Surveys indicate that between 10% and 30% of students at affluent universities do not have access to adequate computing resources. This percentage is far higher at historically disadvantaged universities, which are not in a financial position to provide these resources to students. Government support is unlikely to reach all students in need or reach them in time so they can complete the academic year.

Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Dr Blade Nzimande said National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) beneficiaries would receive laptops. Unfortunately, this leaves many students who do not qualify for NSFAS funding without the means to complete their studies.

As part of the campaign, the distribution of laptops and data is being made possible through a partnership with Van Schaik Bookstore.

