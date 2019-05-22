PROFESSOR Chris de Beer, Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University vice-chancellor, has asked students and staff to help poor students. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Students and staff at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University have been urged to be more involved in the Hands of Compassion funding programme for disadvantaged students at the institution. Vice-Chancellor Professor Chris de Beer said: “Charity begins at home. It is up to us as a community to stand together, join hands and help our fellow students.”

De Beer was speaking during the university’s fifth anniversary celebration yesterday. “Despite the valiant efforts of government and other organisations, large numbers of our students are still without food and other basic needs support.”

He said the programme was put in place to alleviate the plight of many students, but the need was much bigger than the available resources, and unless they found additional resources, they would have to cut back on the support.

“This initiative should ultimately become a bursary scheme aimed at supporting academically-deserving, yet needy students.

“If 2500 students can afford to contribute R10 a month and about 1000 staff members can contribute R100 a month, we can raise R1.5million by the end of the year.

“I wish to challenge students and staff to contribute to a planned giving programme. In turn, I will contribute 5% of the total amount raised between now and the end of the year to a maximum of R40000.”

Since the establishment of the university in 2014, its main challenge has been limited resources.

Despite the challenge, it has managed to grow from 3000 to 6500 students within the five-year period.

Therefore, De Beer said they were declaring 2019 as a year of implementation as they had been working on various infrastructure development plans for the past three to five years.

“I strongly believe that the past five years were marked by stabilising the institution; putting in place the building blocks for a quality and relevant academic enterprise, supported by appropriately developed and positioned support functions.”

He also emphasised the development of their business model was aimed at safeguarding the future academic and financial sustainability of the institution as well as initiatives to improve the staff and student experience. He said the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Naledi Pandor, had finally approved the construction of the planned on-campus student accommodation (2000 beds) which would commence in two to three weeks.

“What we find non-negotiable is that we have to remain relevant in terms of our programmes.

“Relevance and quality are our key words hence, we constantly have to check our work and the quality of enterprise we are presenting our people,” said De Beer.

“We also assure our students that in terms of academic enterprise, with the limited resources we have and all the constraints, we are giving them a quality academic opportunity.”

He said the university was also planning to celebrate the five years of existence in a special way - by inaugurating its second chancellor.

At the same time, Sefako Makgatho is working towards awarding five honorary doctorates.

