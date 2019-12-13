Joined by business people, they expressed anger and frustration, saying some parts of the area had been plunged into darkness since Sunday. They complained bitterly that their perishable foodstuff, like meat, got rotten due to the power failure.
Motorists had to avoid Maude and Hlahla streets, which had been blocked off by the protesting residents.
According to community leader Happy Masinga, the power cut was caused by the fire that broke out at the Kwagga sub-station, but the City of Tshwane rejected this, saying it was a result of a surge in power when electricity returned after load shedding.
The sub-station services 60% of the city, including Rosslyn, Atteridgeville, Laudium, Sunnyside, Parktown, Mayville, Wonderboom, Sinoville, Bon Accord, Magalieskruin, Soshanguve and Pretoria North.