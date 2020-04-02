Fury over City of Tshwane's failure to prioritise crucial services

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - Centurion resident Daminda Seakal yesterday berated the City of Tshwane for not prioritising essential services during the 21-day lockdown. Her anger towards the municipality was aired after her municipal account was blocked, preventing her from purchasing electricity. Seakal said her fight with the municipality started last month after the metro incorrectly billed her R20 000 for water. At the time, she lodged a complaint with the City’s customer service directorate, disputing the exorbitant amount. “I logged a call on the customer services and sent them a picture of the water meter. I was assured that everything should be fine,” she said.

For the sake of peace, Seakal decided to settle the debt despite the fact that it was not of her own doing.

However, she was shocked on Monday when she wanted to buy electricity to discover that her account was still not rectified and she had been blocked from buying electricity.

“I was informed via an auto-reply email that the account was still showing R20 000 in arrears,” she said.

Her frustration was worsened by the fact that her efforts to contact the City were in vain as there was no one available to assist her.

She made numerous futile attempts to highlight her predicament using her husband’s Twitter account to reach out to the City.

When she still could not receive attention, she contacted two DA public representatives.

One of them, Peter Sutton, luckily knew a senior official in the City, who was able to provide a solution.

She said: “I couldn’t find an emergency number to phone; no email and no nothing. I eventually got hold of two DA councillors, luckily the other one knew the head of the department. He sent off my stuff to him yesterday. I went to Twitter. I don’t even have a Twitter account and had to use my husband’s.”

Although she was, at last, able to purchase electricity, Seakal expressed disappointment with the fact that essential services were not a priority during the lockdown. “I think it is ridiculous. Tshwane should be available or at least have a telephone number, which people need to phone.”

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said residents were encouraged to use e-Tshwane to settle accounts or through online banking.

He said no services would be cut off during this period.

Pretoria News