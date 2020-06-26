Fury over Gauteng school online application glitches

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - The provincial Department of Education yesterday incurred the wrath of parents in Tshwane after its online school applications for Grade 1s and 8s for 2021 faced major glitches. As in previous years, parents were livid at the online registration process, which has come under heavy criticism before, amid calls for it to be scrapped. Frustrated parents lashed out at the department after experiencing a number of problems in the system, including OTP. This prompted the department to suspend the feature. “We need to sincerely apologise to parents who experienced glitches. We understand that we have introduced an additional security measure that is OTP, and we have experienced a challenge that parents could not be assisted “We have realised that the numbers were not coming,” department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

An angry parent from Centurion said he was already waiting by the time the system went live at 8am. However, he only finished the application process two hours later, having applied to two schools in the Centurion region.

“The system keeps freezing. A person who’s not privileged enough to have lots of data or wi-fi has no hope of completing this process. For every one of the five steps, you should be prepared to try at least three to five times before eventually going past it,” he said.

He also said the address section was another problem. “You enter your address and it doesn’t list the schools that are in your area. The chat system doesn’t work. Instead, it gives you a number to call if you need help, but getting through to the number is impossible. This means you are alone, with no one to ask for assistance.”

He said considering the problems encountered over the years, one expected the system to have been perfected by now. He said the department and developers of the system knew that hundreds of thousands of people were going to log in and should have prepared for such an eventuality.

Tumisho Molefe described the online process as "pathetic". He wanted his son to start Grade 1 at a school in Lynnwood Ridge, where his other son attended, but he was placed at a school in Silverton.

Another parent, from Mamelodi, said applications for her son, who is due to start Grade 1 next year, would also not go through.

“I can’t even log in. I even thought the site no longer had my personal details so I tried to register, but it says I’m already registered. It’s very annoying,” she said.

Stephanie Moolman said the process was a nightmare – and she has had to deal with it over two years.

Pretoria News