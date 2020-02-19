The affected families yesterday told the Pretoria News that municipal officials, who were dispatched to assess the situation last Wednesday, told them to repair the hole because the disaster happened on private property.
The sinkhole developed beneath a house during recent heavy rains, leaving the foundation hanging in the air.
Seipati Ramatuma, whose house developed a crack on the wall, said: “The City officials told us that the municipality can’t fix it because it was caused by the heavy rains and that it happened inside a private property.”
She said officials, who included a geologist, suggested that they needed to fill up the hole with concrete.