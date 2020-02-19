Fury over Tshwane's refusal to fix hole in Atteridgeville









THE dangerous sinkhole affecting two houses in Atteridgeville. Picture: Rapula Moatshe Pretoria - Two families whose houses in Atteridgeville were nearly swallowed up by the earth are at their wits’ end after the City of Tshwane refused to come to their rescue. The affected families yesterday told the Pretoria News that municipal officials, who were dispatched to assess the situation last Wednesday, told them to repair the hole because the disaster happened on private property. The sinkhole developed beneath a house during recent heavy rains, leaving the foundation hanging in the air. Seipati Ramatuma, whose house developed a crack on the wall, said: “The City officials told us that the municipality can’t fix it because it was caused by the heavy rains and that it happened inside a private property.” She said officials, who included a geologist, suggested that they needed to fill up the hole with concrete.

Ramatuma said she expected a geologist to jump inside the hole and assess it, but was surprised when he only took a look at it and told them that it was not such a serious problem.

“We are very much worried about what could happen to us, especially at night. We are having sleepless nights because of this sinkhole. We don’t want to be buried alive in the hole,” she said.

Ramatuma said the family was angered by the City’s response and had told officials not to return to the area.

Ward councillor Solomon Sedibeng confirmed a geologist had conducted an assessment of the situation and a report was released yesterday.

“I have received a report from the geologist and we will be having a meeting with housing divisional head Sello Chipu on Friday at 9am to discuss its findings,” he said.

Sedibeng said there were two sinkholes that developed in the township, affecting nearby households. “According to the report, the owners of the houses must be responsible for fixing the sinkholes and I am not happy with such a recommendation,” he said.

Sedibeng lamented the fact that the municipality was taking too long to assist residents.

He said on December 28 another sinkhole developed at Jeffsville informal settlement and that, to date, had not been repaired. “A vehicle (Toyota Tazz) sank into the sinkhole and it has not been recovered.”

He blamed the municipality for not treating complaints by resident with urgency. He said families were offered alternative accommodation at a community hall, but couldn't take it because they were worried that thieves might break into their homes and steal their belongings.

Human Settlements MMC Sello Maimane had yet to comment by late yesterday.

