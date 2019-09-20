The founder of Aga Sechaba Community Centre, Lehlogonolo Letswalo, finds joy in watching the organisation create positive change in the lives of people dealing with drug addiction in Ga-Rankuwa. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The Ga-Rankuwa-based Aga Sechaba Community Centre continues to thrive and positively affect the lives of young people struggling with drug addiction. This centre decided to call its patients “service users” instead of drug addicts, and yesterday they said they were proud to have helped many young people turn their lives around, even when their families had given up on them.

Reaching out to about 5000 young people monthly helped the centre receive recognition from the Tshwane Metro Council and other donors who have been contributing to the centre to improve its facilities and help it realise its inspiring mandate.

The centre has a team of 23 qualified staff who range from psychologists, social workers, arts performers and IT networks training administrators.

It was founded in 2010 by former drug smuggler Lehlogonolo Letsoalo, who spent time in prison in London after being caught with bags of dagga.

He wanted to discourage young people who saw his jailing in a foreign prison as something to celebrate, and who called him a township hero.

Fuelled by a passion to usher in change, he started the centre in a small location in Atteridgeville without any funding or support from the government or the private sector.

Today, when he doesn’t receive donations he is never tempted to give up because he learned to do the work without large sums of money.

Letsoalo said he was proud that the centre had a skills development centre where young people who struggled with addiction were trained and taught to be employable. At the same time, many young people from the community are finding employment by submitting their resumes to the centre, which has partnered with numerous companies.

“We have a job centre that’s where companies on our database tell us when they have vacancies and we take the resumes of young people in the community and submit them.

“We screen these CVs first and look to find who is likely to have the skills for the job advertised.

“We then conduct assessments and organise an online interview for the candidates. That’s where we make sure that when they leave this place, they are ready to start working.

“This is great because this is not an affluent community. A lot of our young people can’t afford the means to seek employment. You can imagine how difficult it must be to try to find work when you don’t have money for the interview or to travel to work.”

The centre registers numerous young people who want to quit using drugs, and puts them on a programme that prepares them to be sent to rehab. The programme ensures they do not drop out of rehabilitation and leave wasted investments made to rehab centres who always need funds to do their work.

“Every Wednesday and Thursday service users come to the shelter. We make them food, give them sanitary packs and make them watch movies in one of our rooms. We are still refurbishing the place so eventually they’ll take a shower here. We want them to get clean and feel that they have their dignity back when people look at them differently.”

The centre moved to Ga-Rankuwa in 2015. In 2017 it moved to bigger premises that used to be a residential area for Tshwane University of Technology students. The premises has numerous unused building blocks which Letsoalo wants to see utilised for something positive and uplifting for the youth. He has a dream to ensure that young people have everything they need to improve their lives irrespective of their backgrounds or where they were born.

He plans to partner with a willing company to start a crèche focused on giving children early childhood development education fit for the approaching Fourth Industrial Revolution.

