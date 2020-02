Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate’s Court postpones pupil’s assault case pending doctor’s report









Picture: succo/Pixabay Pretoria - The Modiri Secondary School pupil arrested for the assault of a fellow pupil will have to wait a bit longer to know her fate. Onthatile Magagula, 18, appeared briefly in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate’s Court yesterday. However, both the court case and school disciplinary hearing were postponed. Magagula, who appeared in court sporting a wig and cap, was alongside her father and other family members. She was told her matter was being postponed as police were still awaiting documentation from the George Mukhari Academic Hospital.

The documents will provide the court with a medical doctor’s assessment of Keleabetswe Maboe’s injuries following the alleged assault by Magagula, which took place on January 30.

Investigating officer Constable Lebogang Matshila from the Ga-Rankuwa police station indicated during his previous appearance that they often experienced delays receiving forms from the hospital.

The school disciplinary hearing the teenager was due to attend on Monday was also postponed due to service delivery protests in the area.

Magagula was arrested on January 31 after a video of the assault on the other 18-year-old surfaced on social media.

In the video, she is seen pouring a thick, white liquid over Maboe’s head and hitting her over the head with the empty carton before walking away.

According to the victim’s statement, Magagula punched and slapped her in the mouth, allegedly accusing her of talking about her.

It was also revealed in previous court appearances that the teenager had been arrested on two other occasions - in 2018 and 2019 - also for assault, and referred to the National Institute for Crime Prevention and the Reintegration of Offenders programme for life skills intervention.

Magagula was released on warning, despite concern for her safety due to a perceived threat as a result of outrage expressed by the community.

The case was postponed to May 28.

