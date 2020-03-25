Ga-Rankuwa Taxi Association members sanitise their passengers

Pretoria - Every little bit that can be done by each and every one of us to stop the spread of the coronavirus within Tshwane’s townships will go a long way to helping us make it through the 21 day national lockdown. “Ke mahala. Thibela bolwetse!” (It's free. Prevent illness!) was the simple slogan that could be heard coming from the Ga-Rankuwa taxi rank starting from 3am today. Armed with spray bottles in hand filled with sanitiser, members of the Ga-Rankuwa Taxi Association (GTA) could be seen encouraging commuters to stop briefly to get their hands sprayed before making their way on to taxis. Other members manning large green pressure sprayers, made sure to spray the inside of the minibus taxis before commuters climb. Member Jacob Powe said with everyone being concerned about the virus spreading, they were trying their bit as an organisation to help keep their commuters stay safe while using their taxis.

He said as they operated within the communities it was also their duty to heed the presidents call by not only looking after themselves and their drivers.

“We’re spraying the taxis before they load the commuters. And we’re trying to at least spray their hands so that when they pass their fare money among each other and to their driver they are all safe.”

“Even though there are a few people that were initially hesitant to let us spray them, with a bit of patience they understood what we are trying to do.”

Resident Karabo Kgoma said even though he commended the association and drivers for taking up the initiative to try keep them safe he was worried it may already be too late.

“We appreciate what they are doing but in my opinion, I think it may already be too late for many. But we do appreciate that they are not just sitting back and doing nothing about it, it may help those not yet infected.”

Powe said they would continue with their efforts everyday until the lockdown is lifted.

