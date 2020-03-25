Ga-Rankuwa taxi service to resume this morning

Pretoria - The Ga-Rankuwa Taxi Association has assured commuters that normal services will resume today. The commuters were left stranded yesterday after drivers embarked on a peaceful protest, refusing to drive into the city centre. Chairperson Joseph Maluleke said the association was surprised by the protest. Roads into and out of Ga-Rankuwa were not barricaded and taxis from the Erasmus Taxi Association were allowed in to fetch a few commuters. Some drivers stationed at the rank said they were concerned about being affected by the shutdown, others said they were also protesting against illegitimate taxis operating in Mmakau and Ga-Rankuwa.

They accused these taxis of fitting up to 30 passengers in a 15-seater minibus and charging them less.

“Even though our organisation makes sure each of us has the necessary documents, we are still constantly harassed by the police. Those taxis using the Brits Road overload passengers, but operate with no problem.”

A taxi driver said the illegal taxis started running shortly after the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa announced the suspension of trains on the Mabopane line in January.

He said that initially all the commuters who relied on the train used their taxis, but as time went on they started disappearing.

“That is how we found out about the illegal taxis taking people in huge loads without the necessary documentation. With the shutdown approaching we will be even further affected, that is why we want something tangible to assure passengers we will protect them.” The drivers were dispersed by the police for illegally gathering at the rank.

Pretoria News