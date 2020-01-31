Ga-Rankuwa teenager in court accused of assaulting another girl









Picture: succo/Pixabay Pretoria - The assault case of the teenage girl from Modiri Secondary school in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria has been postponed for an alternative living address to be sought to ensure the victims' safety. Onthatile Magagula, 18, who appeared in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate's Court this afternoon, alongside her father, was told by the courts that she would only be released once the police had confirmed another address where she could live. Especially after the court had heard that Magagula had two previous assault charges levelled against her. According to her record, read out in court, her first charge also of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, was in October 2018, where she hit another girl with a broomstick and steel rake. She was referred to the National Institute for Crime Prevention and the Reintegration of Offenders (Nicro) programme for life skills.

Her second charge of assault was in April 2019, where she hit another girl and pulled her hair.

There too she was sent for the diversion programme, which she successfully completed.

As a result, the recent matter will still be regarded as a schedule one offence.

The state raised no objection to the release of the teenager, save for requesting that stringent measures be put in place to ensure a safe distance between the two as they resided in the same area.

Magagula was arrested yesterday after a video of the assault surfaced on social media.

In the video, she is seen pouring a thick white liquid over the other girl's head and hitting her over the head with the empty carton before walking away.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has since suspended Magagula from the school and disbanded the School Governing Body.

The matter was postponed to February 5.

Pretoria News