Pretoria - The assault case of the teenage girl from Modiri Secondary school in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria has been postponed for an alternative living address to be sought to ensure the victims' safety.
Onthatile Magagula, 18, who appeared in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate's Court this afternoon, alongside her father, was told by the courts that she would only be released once the police had confirmed another address where she could live.
Especially after the court had heard that Magagula had two previous assault charges levelled against her.
According to her record, read out in court, her first charge also of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, was in October 2018, where she hit another girl with a broomstick and steel rake.
She was referred to the National Institute for Crime Prevention and the Reintegration of Offenders (Nicro) programme for life skills.