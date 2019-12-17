Garsfontein residents protest 10-day blackout









A GARSFONTEIN resident made her feelings about being without electricity for 10 days known Princess Park municipal depot. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - Frustrated Garsfontein residents blocked the entrance of the Princess Park municipal depot demanding that their electricity be reconnected. The residents said they were left without power for 10 days and subsequently formed a group which organised the blocking of the depot in a bid to force Tshwane officials to fix the faulty cables that had rendered them “powerless”. While the power was restored following their blockade yesterday, the losses incurred in the 10 days were enormous, they said. Spokesperson of the group Stephen Herholdt told the Pretoria News that they had logged several complaints about the outage, which fell on deaf ears. He said the outage was allegedly caused by damaged cables caused by a fibre contractor.

“We tried everything, reporting faults and tickets were closed out without repairs.

"We drove to the depot on Sunday to ask for help and we were denied. Our action was out of desperation.”

He said two residents had medical conditions and to be without power was a massive strain on them, and they were thankful that power had since been restored in the area.

Another resident told the Pretoria News that it was absurd that the power was reconnected after they went to Princess Park, signalling that the problem could have been fixed much earlier without serious damage being incurred. “We spent over R15000 in the past 10 days on generator fuel, food, torches and other equipment We had to throw out all freezer and fridge contents.

“We will be claiming from the City and the fibre company that allegedly damaged the cables that led to this power outage.”

This is the second group of residents that have resorted to extreme measures to get power restored.

Centurion West residents recently also blocked the R55 in a bid to end intermittent power cuts.

Pretoria News