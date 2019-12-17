The residents said they were left without power for 10 days and subsequently formed a group which organised the blocking of the depot in a bid to force Tshwane officials to fix the faulty cables that had rendered them “powerless”.
While the power was restored following their blockade yesterday, the losses incurred in the 10 days were enormous, they said.
Spokesperson of the group Stephen Herholdt told the Pretoria News that they had logged several complaints about the outage, which fell on deaf ears.
He said the outage was allegedly caused by damaged cables caused by a fibre contractor.