THE densely populated Plastic View informal settlement, east of Pretoria, where three murders took place last week. African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Residents of Plastic View said they feared for their safety since the gruesome killing of three people in the informal settlement last week. In the first incident, four men shot two women in their foreheads, having earlier robbed one of them and then kidnapped and raped the other. Then on Sunday, a man’s body was found with multiple stab wounds.

This caused panic among residents, who fear that criminals were running amok in the community and getting away with it.

Community leader Benjamin Sithole said police had been patrolling frequently since the incidents. But residents still feared for their lives and those of their children.

He said people could not walk to the shops at night, and the fact that criminals could rape a woman and then murder her, and then disappear as if they hadn’t committed a serious crime, terrified the residents.

“People should never have to live like this in their own community. That is why we would like to invite Police Minister Bheki Cele to visit one day. We know he is a busy man, but we also need him here.

“Our confidence in the police is low because over the years people have seen criminals get arrested and then released back into the community.

We really need to make this community safe, if not for us then at least for our young children.”

Sitole said the Garsfontein Community Policing Forum was working with the community to restore order in the area.

He said a community meeting with the forum had been scheduled for tomorrow to discuss safety issues.

Resident Mike Tseke said it would take time for people to feel safe again and be comfortable walking to and from work early when it’s dark.

“This place is unsafe because criminals can just hide among us. I believe there are a lot of guns hidden in these shacks,” Tseke said.

Pretoria News