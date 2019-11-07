Yesterday, member of the school governing body Clement Menyuko criticised residents for welding shut the gate.
Menyuko said members of the community had always experienced frustration emanating from traffic inconveniences caused by the use of the gate in Teak Street. In the past, they had locked the gate with chains but the locks had been broken.
Members of the community said they wanted the school to use the gate on Brits Road, saying there was “ample space” there for many parents to drop off their children.
Concerned parties said this would lower traffic levels and give Teak Street residents peace of mind.