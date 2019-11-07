Gate welders at Amandasig Secondary School reported to police









THE gate at Amandasig Secondary School that has been welded shut by residents to prevent traffic congestion in the street. Picture: James Mahlokwane Pretoria - The residents who welded shut one of the gates at Amandasig Secondary School to prevent traffic congestion in Teak Street acted illegally, said the school governing body. Yesterday, member of the school governing body Clement Menyuko criticised residents for welding shut the gate. Menyuko said members of the community had always experienced frustration emanating from traffic inconveniences caused by the use of the gate in Teak Street. In the past, they had locked the gate with chains but the locks had been broken. Members of the community said they wanted the school to use the gate on Brits Road, saying there was “ample space” there for many parents to drop off their children. Concerned parties said this would lower traffic levels and give Teak Street residents peace of mind.

Menyuko said residents’ frustrations were understandable, but for them to weld the gate shut from top to bottom and then put up cul-de-sac signage was excessive and illegal. “We have opened a case of damage to property at the Akasia Police Station because we felt the gate is the property of the school.

“Some people claimed that there were crimes because of the gate, but I don’t know what they were talking about. We reported this form of vandalism to the Department of Education and MEC Panyaza Lesufi. My problem is that the gate was no longer used by parents to drop off pupils, but only by staff and for deliveries.

“This situation is very difficult for us because we don’t even know what to do. The other gate on Brits Road is dangerous for pupils, but we’ve just been using it either way because residents complained about traffic this side.

“This was despite a lawyer having given us a summons not to use the gate on Brits Road because it belongs to the provincial government.”

Akasia Community Policing Forum chairperson Tienie Voster said residents were hugely inconvenienced by traffic congestion that resulted from people trying to use the gate.

He said he understood what the residents who welded the gate shut were going through, and he would probably have done the same thing.

“We have seen that there is ample space on Brits Road so we think people should use that entrance. Otherwise residents end up being inconvenienced and the whole situation just becomes chaotic. We are going to engage with the school, the police and the residents to try to find common ground on this matter,” he said.

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department had constantly engaged with the City of Tshwane to approve access to the school on the main road, but that proved futile as the City indicated that the road was a busy provincial road that did not allow for a school entry point.

“It must be noted that there have been discussions of the school being rebuilt on a neighbouring piece of land because currently it is a mobile school, and this would also address the issue of safe access. After the gate-welding incident, the governing body was advised to reopen the gate and to open a case with the police. Investigations are ongoing and we are closely monitoring the situation at the school.”

