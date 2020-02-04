Hundreds of learners were turned back as the group, joined by community leaders, manned the gate. Tshwane Metro Police Department officers kept a close watch.
While some children were only too happy to go back home, some watched in disbelief and said they couldn’t comprehend what was going on.
The governing body and parents locked everyone outside the school and demanded that their preferred candidate, Samuel Kekana, be appointed as principal, instead of him being transferred to another school. Kekana has been acting principal since last year.
Parents said he had achieved an incredible turnaround at the school. Still in his 20s, the school managed to increase its matric pass rate from 27% to 73% last year when he was acting principal. “The district must tell us the truth about why they want to impose the new principal on us when the community has made it clear that we don’t want him,” said a member of the governing body.