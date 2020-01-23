The department managed to meet with disgruntled parents north of Pretoria who camped outside Hoërskool Gerrit Maritz on Tuesday demanding their children be placed in schools in the area instead of further away.
Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said they had managed to calm the situation and mapped a way forward with affected parents.
Mabona said the meeting went well, with the parents afforded an opportunity to give the district a list of names of learners still seeking space at Hoërskool Gerrit Maritz.
He said the school had also agreed to admit a few learners.