PARENTS, some with their children in school uniforms, demanded placements at Hoërskool Gerrit Maritz on Tuesday. The impasse has been defused following a meeting with the Department of Education. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Everything is under control and all learners who applied during the application period have been placed, the Gauteng Department of Education has assured. The department managed to meet with disgruntled parents north of Pretoria who camped outside Hoërskool Gerrit Maritz on Tuesday demanding their children be placed in schools in the area instead of further away. Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said they had managed to calm the situation and mapped a way forward with affected parents. Mabona said the meeting went well, with the parents afforded an opportunity to give the district a list of names of learners still seeking space at Hoërskool Gerrit Maritz. He said the school had also agreed to admit a few learners.

Parents agreed for the remaining learners to accept placement of their children at Amandasig or Daspoort and Hercules, according to Mabona.

“It’s important to note that it is not that there were learners who were not placed by the department; these learners were placed at Hillview and Hercules.

“Following the meeting with parents the school is again peaceful. Our offices are at times overwhelmed by late applications and these were some of the parents who for some reason did not apply.”

Issues of learner placement in schools north of Pretoria erupted after police had to be called to Hoërskool Akasia after frustrated parents stormed the school when it opened on January 15.

Parents complained that despite being a few minutes away from some of the schools in their neighbourhood, they were denied placement and instead allocated schools far away.

After the incident, 21 learners were placed at Hoërskool Akasia, with the parents moving their attention to Gerrit Maritz.

One such parent was Fredah Tshabalala, who said she had been battling to get her child into schools in the area since 2018.

Tshabalala said that after the department was unable to place her child during the 2018 and 2019 application period, she was certain they would keep to their word and place her come 2020.

“Our department (of Education) is failing us as residents of Akasia, because they are admitting children from as far as Soshanguve and Mabopane into these schools.

“It’s not fair to those of us who live right here to be forced to send our children far away,” she said.

