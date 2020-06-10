Gauteng High Court, Pretoria bid to reopen preschools

Pretoria - The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, is expected to hear an urgent application on July 23 that all private preschool institutions offering early childhood development services (Grade R and lower) are entitled to reopen immediately. Schools Support Centre as well as the Bronkieland nursery school will ask the court to overturn the Disaster Management Act regulations that state that these private institutions may not reopen under level 3 of the lockdown. Dirk Hermann, the chairperson of the board of directors of Schools Support Centre, said in an affidavit file that the application concerned the rights and interests of children and their right to basic education. He said that following the level 3 regulations which were published at the end of last month, there was great uncertainty regarding the opening of private preschools. While the regulations provided for the phasing in of learners at schools, the terms “schools” referred to public and independent schools.

The regulations did state that Grade Rs and other grades would be phased in from July 6, but there was still uncertainty as to whether these include preschools which did not fall under the Schools Act and under the Department of Basic Education.

Hermann said that on reading the regulations it did not appear as if the private preschool institutions fell under the category of institutions which may reopen next month.

“It begs the question as to what the position is in respect of private preschools”

He said in an attempt to seek clarification on this issue, a letter was sent to the government last week, but he had still not received a response.

Hermann said these institutions had no other choice but to ask the court to provide clarity on the issue.

“During lockdown, the reopening of schools and private nursery schools has caused constant uncertainty among parents, learners and teachers,” Melanie Buys, head of development at the Schools Support Centre, said.

The applicants believe private nursery schools should also be allowed to resume teaching on July 6, together with the other nursery schools.

They said children of all ages had a right to basic education and that the refusal to let these schools reopen denied children that right.

Marisa Engelbrecht, sector head for the union’s occupational guild for social workers, said this state of affairs not only denied children their rights, but also the staff at those schools.

“The staff are denied the right to work and earn an income through the service they provide. The service they provide is of crucial importance for the development of young children who benefit from the educational stimulation they get at these schools and denying them this stimulation can have far-reaching consequences for their school careers,” Engelbrecht said.

According to her, the failure of (the Department of) Social Development to disclose any plans or guidelines regarding the opening of these preschools exacerbated social distress.

“For thousands of nursery school learners, their school is their source of survival. Many of them benefit from nutrition projects run at nursery schools where they receive their only food for the day. In many instances home is not necessarily a safe haven and the watchful eye of a teacher is necessary to identify social issues. The department is denying children those basic rights.”

