Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Ismail Vadi. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - MEC for Roads and Transport Dr Ismail Vadi has urged the Gauteng population to participate in a household travel survey. It will assist the government to plan for future investments in transport infrastructure.

About 37 000 households have been identified to participate, Vadi said during the Gauteng Household Travel Survey launch at the CSIR in the city.

The survey, which starts today, is aimed at gathering data on the travel behaviour of commuters.

Vadi said the survey would provide travel information on Gauteng residents, with the data used for transport planning and measure progress in solving transport challenges. “It will provide a snapshot of the perception and travel experiences of residents in the province. So, we therefore appeal to the residents of Gauteng to open up their homes to our enumerators to conduct interviews. The survey should not take more than 45 minutes.”

As partners with the department, CSIR project manager and senior researcher Shaun Mhlanga said the survey focused on everyone in the province. “The survey will be conducted in all dwelling types - be it formal or informal settlements and gated communities.”

Mhlanga said the survey would be of use to those in the transport sector as it would reveal the number of people using buses, minibus taxis, trains and even those walking. The field workers will be identified by their reflector jackets, bibs and ID cards bearing provincial Department of Roads and Transport and CSIR logos. They will also carry a letter from the department.

