Gautrain hours to be extended from today

Pretoria - The good news for Gautrain commuters is that the operating hours for the train service will be revised to start at 5:30am from terminal stations and continue until 7pm. Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said the exact day for new operational hours would be made known to commuters early this week. “Terminal stations on the north-south line are Hatfield and Park stations, and Sandton and Rhodesfield stations on the East-West line. “We will advise the exact day on which this extended service will come into effect,” Nayager said. In terms of its new schedule, the peak periods will be between 6am to 9pm and 2pm to 5pm.

She said: “In the peak periods, trains will operate at 15-minute intervals. In the off-peak period, which is between 7am to 2.30pm, trains will operate at 30-minute intervals. On weekends and public holidays, trains will operate at 60-minute intervals.”

Train services to OR Tambo International Airport will remain suspended and passengers travelling on the east-west line have been advised to get off the train at Rhodesfield Station.

Parking fares for all rail-users will be suspended for an interim period as of today as part of efforts to ease the financial burden on passengers owing to the outbreak of Covid-19.

The annual fare increase, which was expected to come into effect in June, will be delayed until later in the year.

On weekdays, buses and midi-buses will not operate during the off-peak period and there will be no bus service on weekends and public holidays.

“Since May 4, we have been operating eight bus routes. As of Monday (today), we will commence operating the M2 Noordwyk bus route from Midrand station,” Nayager said.

The bus routes that will be in operation are H3 - Arcadia, P3 - Pretoria CBD, M3 - Sunninghill, S3 - Rivonia, S4 - Randburg, S5 - Fourways, J1 - Parktown and J2 - Joburg CBD.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News