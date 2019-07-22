The Gautrain has changed commuting habits in Pretoria. Now the Gautrain Management Agency wants to expand the service with new lines and stations. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The Gautrain has made significant economic and social impact since that first trip in 2010, and now the Gauteng Management Authority and the provincial government have disclosed bold plans to extend its operations. The airport link opened ahead of the World Cup, and on a chilly morning that year, members of the media and dignitaries boarded the train at Pretoria Station on the first day of operation on the Hatfield-Sandton route.

The Gautrain has shown that given a modern, safe, efficient and reliable alternative to driving, commuters will change their habits and take the train. According to the Gautrain Management Agency, last year 3.8million trips were taken from Hatfield/Pretoria to Joburg and OR Tambo International. There were 4.8million trips from Joburg (Park/Rosebank/Sandton) to Pretoria or the airport.

On average a Gautrain trip saves 22 minutes, and during peak morning traffic it can save double that. With the population of Gauteng expected to reach 18million plus over the next two decades, and an impasse over e-tolls hampering the building of new roads, congestion on the N1 - already the busiest road in the country - as well as N3, N12, N14, N17 R21, R24 an R59 will only intensify, and a variety of decent public transport alternatives is vital.

The plan over the coming years is to buy more rolling stock and improve the existing Gautrain facilities, and add 150km of track and 19 new stations, to extend the service from Mamelodi in the north to Soweto in the south, and from the Cradle in the west to Boksburg in the east.

Aside from the benefits of job creation - an estimated 175000 direct jobs in the construction phase and 68000 in the operational phase - we have seen how Gautrain stations such as Sandton and Rosebank have been a magnet for commercial, retail and residential development.

All in all the plan looks promising, especially considering the ongoing saga of the e-tolls will hamper Sanral’s ability to keep upgrading the freeway network and predictions are that by 2037, congestion will be so bad it could take five or six hours to drive 60km from Pretoria to Joburg.

