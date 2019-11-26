Gayle has not been a ‘burden’ on the Jozi Stars









Chris Gayle says he is sick and tired of being made to feel that he is to blame for the Jozi Stars’ problems. Muzi Ntombela BackpagePix Pretoria - The Jozi Stars all but admitted yesterday that, as a team, they have forgotten how to play cricket. In announcing “a deep dive introspection to review their past performances,” Stars head coach Donovan Miller made a stunning admission about the state of the defending champions and where their deficiencies exist, which is basically, everywhere. “We will look at both our on and off field approach with a special focus on our batting, bowling, fielding and our strategic approach,” Miller said. “We’re doing this with the aim of finding corrective measures for our remaining games.” The Stars have lost all six of their matches in this year’s Mzansi Super League and suffered a catastrophic meltdown against their provincial neighbours Tshwane Spartans at the Wanderers on Sunday. Chasing 156 to win, the Stars had reached 113/2 in the 13th over and then lost all of their remaining eight wickets for the addition 22 runs in 35 balls, to lose by 20 runs. It left the departing Chris Gayle, who scored 54 off 27 balls, furious and he launched an angry post-match verbal volley in which he claimed he was sick and tired of being made to feel that he was to blame for the team’s problems.

“This is something I’ve analysed over the years playing franchise cricket. ‘Chris Gayle is a burden,’ and when I don’t score runs two, three, four times, however amount of times, it seems that one particular individual is the burden for the team. And then you come to realise, you hear bickering, I’m not going to get respect, and so people don’t remember what you’ve done for them, and I’m not talking about this franchise only,” said Gayle, who in his five innings before Sunday had scored just 47 runs.

Yesterday, Jono Leaf-Wright, the chief executive of Central Gauteng Cricket, which oversees the Stars in the Mzansi Super League, said Gayle had not been a “burden” on the Stars. “In Chris’ head, he feels that when he doesn’t perform, because there are such expectations, from the franchise, the fans, that he’s the reason the team is not performing. I know Chris well, he’s seems like he’s the big character, lots of bravado, the swag and all that stuff but he’s actually a sensitive guy, and unfortunately, when he doesn’t perform he really takes it to heart. He’s certainly no burden on our side,” Leaf-Wright said.

Leaf-Wright added that he was “absolutely happy” with Gayle’s contribution this season. “Obviously we are disappointed from a performance point of view, but that’s sport. I’m happy for him that he ended well, but from a team point of view obviously it was disappointing. As a side we just haven’t clicked into gear like we did last year. In the critical moments we haven’t delivered, whether with the bat or with the ball, but that is certainly not a problem of Chris Gayle alone.”

Leaf-Wright said the entire franchise, from players to the coaching staff to management were unhappy about the way the 2019 season was unfolding. “It’s tough. There were quite (a few) guys in tears in the change-room on Sunday. They do care about the fans, the franchise and they are a very proud bunch of guys who work hard. A lot of introspection is needed so that we can go out there and win the next four games,” said Leaf-Wright.

Gayle’s spot in the Stars squad will be taken by Pakistan veteran Shoaib Malik. The Stars’ next match is against the Paarl Rocks at the Wanderers on Sunday.

