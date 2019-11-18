George Mukhari hospial infrastructure‘being seen to'









File picture: African News Agency Pretoria - Concerns about dilapidated infrastructure at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital are continually being addressed as best as possible. This is according to hospital spokesperson Zwide Ndwandwe in response to concerns cited by DA provincial spokesperson for health Alan Fuchs, who said the hospital was falling apart day by day at an alarming pace. Fuchs reported this following an oversight visit to the hospital by the provincial portfolio committee for health. He said they found broken doors and windows, unsanitary toilets, broken paving, leaking water pipes, building rubble and litter on the hospital site. Most worryingly of all, Fuchs said, they were concerned that construction work was taking place in the kitchen, while staff continued to prepare food for patients there.

He said the infrastructure department had misinformed the committee when questioned.

“While the kitchen staff valiantly tried to manage the situation, the department supplied us with disinformation indicating that construction only took place after hours, which was not the case.”

Ndwandwe, however, said the safety of food prepared for patients had not been compromised in anyway as drastic measures were put in place to ensure that it was undertaken in hygienic conditions.

Ndwandwe stressed the hospital was not falling apart, though it had to be conceded that its 1972 infrastructure, initially meant to cater for a relatively smaller population catchment needed to be attended to.

This was already being done, he said.

“A number of infrastructure renovation projects have been undertaken in recent years and some new projects are still continuing to the present date.

“The hospital cannot set a deadline for the completion of the infrastructure projects as this is a continuous process.

“The main challenge in relation to our infrastructure is the fact that it is quite old and requires regular repairs from time to time.”

Ndwandwe added that Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku had proclaimed the hospital as among those 10 needing urgent improvements and additional resources.

