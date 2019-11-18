This is according to hospital spokesperson Zwide Ndwandwe in response to concerns cited by DA provincial spokesperson for health Alan Fuchs, who said the hospital was falling apart day by day at an alarming pace.
Fuchs reported this following an oversight visit to the hospital by the provincial portfolio committee for health.
He said they found broken doors and windows, unsanitary toilets, broken paving, leaking water pipes, building rubble and litter on the hospital site.
Most worryingly of all, Fuchs said, they were concerned that construction work was taking place in the kitchen, while staff continued to prepare food for patients there.