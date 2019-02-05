German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

German chancellor Angela Merkel yesterday offered a way to break the deadlock over the UK’s exit from the EU, calling for a creative compromise to allay concerns over the future of Irish border arrangements. The UK is due under British and European law to leave the EU in just 53 days, yet Prime Minister Theresa May wants last-minute changes to a divorce deal agreed with the EU in November to win over the British parliament.

May is seeking legally binding changes to the deal to replace the Northern Irish backstop, an insurance policy that aims to prevent the reintroduction of a hard border between EU-member Ireland and the British province of Northern Ireland.

While Merkel said she did not want the so-called withdrawal agreement renegotiated, she added that difficult questions could be resolved with creativity, the strongest hint to date that the EU’s most powerful leader could be prepared to compromise.

“There are definitely options for preserving the integrity of the single market even when Northern Ireland isn’t part of it because it is part of Britain while at the same time meeting the desire to have, if possible, no border controls,” Merkel said.

“To solve this point you have to be creative and listen to each other, and such discussions can and must be conducted,” Merkel said at a news conference with Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo.

Merkel said the Irish backstop issue could be solved as part of a discussion over a separate agreement on the future relationship between the EU and the UK, offering May a potential way out of the deadlock.

The UK’s labyrinthine crisis over EU membership is approaching its finale with an array of options including no-deal Brexit, a last-minute deal, a snap election, or a delay.

Meanwhile, pro-EU and pro-Brexit politicians traded allegations about whether Nissan’s decision not to build a new SUV in northern England was the latest sign of Brexit-induced economic damage.

The company said it had made the decision “for business reasons,” but added that “the continued uncertainty around the UK’s future relationship with the EU is not helping companies like ours to plan for the future”. Reuters AP