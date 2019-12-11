Gerrie Nel wants inquest to allow witnesses subpoenaed in Senzo Meyiwa case









Sifiso Meyiwa and AfriForum's Advocate Gerrie Nel at the announcement of the new strategy into the case that has stalled for five years. Picture: Supplied by AfriForum Pretoria - AfriForum believes that a formal inquest in the Senzo Meyiwa case will give way to finding out who pulled the trigger on the night the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and captain was shot dead. This is according to the civil rights organisation’s advocate, Gerrie Nel who was unpacking AfriForum’s strategy in the case which has stalled for five years now. In a letter to the Director of Public Prosecution, Andrew Chauke, AfriForum requested an inquest to allow for witnesses to be subpoenaed to give evidence. Nel said the answers to what truly happened lie with the eight people that were present in the east rand house when Meyiwa was shot in an alleged robbery. Nel said following them taking the case last month, they had interviewed several witnesses which included former police officers which led them to believe that cross examining the people that were there that night would reveal who pulled the trigger.

Senzo Meyiwa. Picture: Barry Aldworth/EPA

“The formal inquest will give us and the interested parties the opportunity to test the evidence and cross examine the witnesses.

"This will assist the magistrate in judging who was responsible for Meyiwa’s death.”

Nel said unique cases require unique solutions, and AfriForum hoped that the inquest would result in the stagnant case’s progress.

“We believe that the inquest will ensure justice so that Senzo’s murderers will eventually be brought to book,.” he said

Nel took a jab at the Police Minister Bheki Cele who had previously stated that their involvement was designed to cause embarrassment to his portfolio stating that he had failed to deliver on his promise that there would be traction on the case by December

Meyiwa’s brother, Sifiso Meyiwa welcomed the strategy on behalf of the family and said he hoped that this step would take them closer to finding and bringing to book whoever killed his brother and finally afford their family closure.

Pretoria News