Pretoria - AfriForum believes that a formal inquest in the Senzo Meyiwa case will give way to finding out who pulled the trigger on the night the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and captain was shot dead.
This is according to the civil rights organisation’s advocate, Gerrie Nel who was unpacking AfriForum’s strategy in the case which has stalled for five years now.
In a letter to the Director of Public Prosecution, Andrew Chauke, AfriForum requested an inquest to allow for witnesses to be subpoenaed to give evidence.
Nel said the answers to what truly happened lie with the eight people that were present in the east rand house when Meyiwa was shot in an alleged robbery.
Nel said following them taking the case last month, they had interviewed several witnesses which included former police officers which led them to believe that cross examining the people that were there that night would reveal who pulled the trigger.