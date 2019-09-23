Colourful scenes such as this can be expected when the Cohesion Carnival hits the streets of Pretoria on Heritage Day.

Pretoria - The capital city hosts the Gauteng Social Cohesion Carnival to commemorate Heritage Day tomorrow. The carnival, with local colours and rhythms, is inspired by the Rio Carnival spirit, and starts at 9am with a children’s carnival at Burgers Park.

The main event leaves the Union Buildings at noon and wends its way though Sunnyside via Stanza Bopape and Leyds streets, Francis Baard and Robert Sobukwe streets, Nelson Mandela Drive and Madiba Street back to the Union Buildings.

The event is free and residents are urged to come out in their numbers and join the spectacle of floats, acrobats, traditional dancers and lively music. It forms part of the provincial Heritage Day programme with the City of Tshwane.

Among those providing entertainment are Sho Majozi, DJ Lamiez, DJ Sumbody, singer Mercy Pakela and exciting developing artists across various genres. Motorists are advised of road closures that will affect several streets that will be used for the parade in the morning.

September 24 is observed as National Heritage Day, a celebration not only of the past but of the contribution the South African people make in creating the country what it is today, according the Department of Arts and Culture.

On or around this day, South Africans are encouraged to celebrate their culture and diversity with many doing so at school and in the workplace ahead of the public holiday.

Prior to the attainment of democracy in 1994, September 24 was commemorated annually in KwaZulu-Natal as King Shaka Day. September is devoted to heritage and also to the development of local tourism.

Heritage Day is also popularly known as National Braai Day, with many using the excuse of spring weather to have a braai with family and friends.

Pretoria News