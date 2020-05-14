Get tested for HIV and TB now, expert urges

Pretoria - People living with HIV and the co-morbidity of TB were not high up on the list of people threatened by coronavirus. Instead, it was the large population walking around untested for both and not on treatment, medical professional and activist Dr Sindisiwe van Zyl said. Taking on social media with the support of the South African National Aids Council yesterday, Van Zyl debunked the theory that those living with HIV could suffer more and should stay away from work when called back during the coronavirus “because you are safe”. In a mere 12 weeks, people could reach viral load undetectable - as long as they stuck to a medication regime. “That is where the immune system is stronger, and you do not have to worry,” said Van Zyl.

She said once a person was infected with the Aids-causing virus, they became vulnerable to opportunistic infections, the most common in South Africa being TB, and caused by bacteria breathed everywhere everyday.

“If you do not have a strong immune system, you are more at risk.”

But since TB treatment, administered only in the public sector, was effective, people became less susceptible.

They could then continue with their antiretroviral treatment.

“The tricky thing in South Africa is that a lot of people are living with it (HIV and TB) and are undiagnosed,” she said, urging nurses watching patients to be checked extensively, and those with a low sputum to be referred to doctors urgently.

“TB treatment really works, and results can be seen within the first two weeks.”

Van Zyl said: “We have never had anything like this before, and all the countries badly affected by it. We are relying on them. But they do not have a high burden of HIV like we do.

“We know a few things - it is primarily respiratory, transmitted by Cov-2, and the best way is to slow down transmission, wear face masks... that’s what we know, that we need to slow down transmission.

“We also know it affects people with underlying conditions, and we know that if a person has a virus undetected, they have a higher chance of beating it.

“They kept listing HIV as one of the risk diseases, but this is misleading. If you are HIV-positive and undetected, you are fine. Personally I do not think HIV can make you stay at home forever.

“The elderly need to stay at home, people with heart conditions need to stay at home, people with asthma, and pregnant women should stay at home.”

Everyone else should return to work when called on to do so.

She said that the people who the health system was worried about were those who had not tested for HIV, and so did not know their status and were therefore prone to and at risk of all opportunistic infections.

“If you are watching this and have not tested for HIV, I’m asking you from the bottom of my heart - please go and get tested.

“Gone are the days when HIV used to be a death sentence. We have the best treatment. As far as treatment protocols, South Africa is using First World treatment.”

It was important to get tested, and, she said, if you are HIV positive and not on treatment, you are at risk.

Clinics were open for people to test and start treatment immediately, and for those who had been defaulting on medication.

Van Zyl said: “In a nutshell, if you are HIV-positive and on treatment and your viral load is undetectable, you are fine.

“If you are HIV-positive and not on treatment, then please, you need to start treatment as soon as possible.

“If you are walking around and do not know your HIV status, get tested as soon as possible so that we can put you on treatment and make sure you get to viral load undetected.

“If you are HIV-positive and have TB, you are fine because we are sorting out your opportunistic infection.”

