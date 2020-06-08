Gift of the Givers call for additional support for health workers

Pretoria - Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman has called for additional support for health workers arguing this should be the first priority in a pandemic. He made the remarks during a live Facebook discussion with Independent Media’s Lutfia Vayez in which he also shared his insights into what roles South Africans can play to stay on top of the coronavirus. “The first thing in a pandemic is to ensure that healthcare workers are supported,” he said, contending that health workers “perhaps” superseded deaths in importance during such a crisis. Sooliman said the disease had wreaked havoc on the country’s population and spoke at length on the amazing spirit of South Africans, paying tribute to their selflessness. This had proved instrumental in earning his organisation an international profile that was the pride of Africa, he said.

His overarching message was that acting quickly and getting things in order went a long way towards managing the pandemic.

“People are working for more than is acceptable,” he stated and added that healthcare workers were exposed to such risks as burnout, exhaustion and demotivation and the associated ills of anxiety and poor performance.

He noted that staff numbers at hospitals were already at critical levels before the pandemic and added that nurses, doctors and support staff were at greater risk of infection and deserved all the equipment in order to work effectively.

Gift of the Givers has distributed protective items to 160 hospitals and health centres across the country.

Sooliman emphasised the importance of testing in fighting the disease. He said his organisation operated nine testing stations and pioneered Intuboxes that enabled remote Covid-19 testing and reduced the chances of infection.

He hailed the PCR Covid-19 testing machines they had procured as another important tool for the short turnaround times that people could get their test results.

Sooliman urged South Africans to look out for one another, given the financial and social woes that had come with Covid-19 lockdown.

Gift of the Givers had given contracts to small businesses for the manufacture of masks and gowns to ensure people could earn a living.

Pretoria News